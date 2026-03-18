24-year-old MTG card spikes 400% thanks to MTGO's new format for hipsters

The Magic: The Gathering format Premodern is triggering price spikes left and right, with Glory from 2002 being the latest to rise.

A strange winged white creature
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Magic: The Gathering 
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The Magic: The Gathering card Glory is spiking in price, rising from $1.50 to $7.50 in just the last month and a half, a pretty seismic shift of 400%. The card's been boosted by play in the hot format of the moment, Premodern.

As the name suggests, Premodern uses cards from before Modern, with sets ranging from 1995 - 2003, dodging the broken cards of Magic's early years and the higher powered creatures that have emerged more recently. It's seen a massive surge in popularity lately, as it arrived on MTG Online in December 2025.

Glory, a five mana 3/3 flyer, seems laughably overcosted by modern (or Modern) standards, but it's not being played for its stats. Instead, this is a key card in the 'Tireless Tribe' deck.

The MTG card Wild Mongrel and Tireless Tribe

This archetype has a simple play pattern. It runs cards like its namesake or Wild Mongrel that can gain a bonus for discarding another card, alongside creatures with the Madness keyword that can be played for a discount when they're discarded.

Graveyard synergies and spells with Flashback are also key to the deck, and that's where Glory comes in. Its three-mana ability gives protection from any color, which is incredibly useful. You can use it to block removal, or to make your creatures unblockable and swing in for the win.

The MTG card Basking Rootwalla and Arrogant Wurm

If this card was designed today, I'm sure it would exile itself when activated, but you can use Glory as many times as you like. That means if you have the mana you can use the power multiple times in a turn, so even multicolor decks will have no blockers except artifact creatures to rely on.

Even though it's not a tier-1 Premodern deck, this is the only explanation I can find for why this card has gotten pricier lately. The old-border version from the 2002 set Judgement, that is. If you want to grab a playset for yourself, reprint copies from Dominaria Remastered are still only 50 cents.

Wargamer’s resident trading card games obsessive, Matt lives and breathes Magic: The Gathering, with a growing side-line in Pokémon cards. One of nature’s born dabblers, you can probably find him building a deck that'll never be finished, flicking through an DnD book that won’t make it to the table, or puzzling out a Paradox grand strategy game. Since joining Wargamer, Matt has been leveling up in the ways of painting miniatures, but has yet to figure out any storage solutions beyond gradually sacrificing every spare surface to plastic and paints. You can find Matt’s past games writing on sites like RPS, Dicebreaker, and Syfy Wire. He also spent a year editing articles about photography for Canon. (He/Him)

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