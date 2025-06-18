One of MTG Final Fantasy's serialized Chocobo cards just sold for $40k

A serialized Golden Chocobo card from MTG Final Fantasy has sold for $40,000. We knew these would go for a fat wad of cash, and sure enough they've proven their status as a collectible well worth slavering over. Collectors Lounge, a UK-based TCG store in Yeovil, Somerset, sold the card on June 17, 2025 via eBay.

Final Fantasy's adorable birds of burden are fan-favorite hallmarks of the franchise, so it makes sense that Wizards of the Coast chose its premier choco, Traveling Chocobo, to be the chase card in what is already lauded as the best-selling MTG set of all time.

These Mythic Rares come in an assortment of even rarer rainbow colors, but the golden version is the scarcest by far. These are serialized cards, which means there are only a very limited number of copies in existence - each one stamped with its own unique digits.

In this case, there are 77 golden chocobos in the world. So, while they're not as rare as the likes of the one-of-a-kind One Ring, they don't exactly grow on trees.

Collectors' Lounge originally put its discovery up on sale for $200,000, but resubmitted for $50,000 when it didn't sell at that price. EBay now says it sold for 'best offer' and doesn't make that information public, but the third-party tool 130point suggests $40,000 was the sum that eventually changed hands. Wargamer has reached out to the store to verify this detail.

While other copies have been opened up, as far as we know this was the first serialized chocobo sold on the secondary market. That could prove good or bad for the seller, depending on which way the wind turns. This specific card was #41, a number with no particularly strong associations attached. As stupid as it sounds, other serialized cards have fetched an especially high price if they sport particular numbers, especially 1-5, 420, and of course 69.

This sale instantly catapults golden chocobo to a place on our most expensive MTG cards list. Specifically it puts it just a little above Phoenix Heart, a commemorative card Richard Garfield made to mark his wedding and only gave out to friends and family members.

If you find your own serialized Traveling Chocobo, we will gladly look after it for you - just get in touch via the Discord. And if Final Fantasy isn't your thing and you're patiently waiting for Edge of Eternities, check our MTG release schedule to see just how long you'll have to hold on.