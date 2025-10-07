MTG card that powers a classic Modern deck sees sudden 120% price spike

The Magic: The Gathering card Goryo's Vengeance has shot up in price in the last two weeks. Until just before the release of the Spider-Man set, you could grab an Ultimate Masters copy for just $9. But now, this version of the card has gone up to $20, easily matching the older Kamigawa version. The alternate art variant from Duskmourn's Nightmare Bundle has followed the exact same price pattern.

If you're a Modern player you'll know this card well, but for everyone else, Goryo's Vengeance is a two mana resurrection spell that brings a legendary creature from the graveyard to the battlefield and gives it haste. It'll be exiled at the end of the turn, but you can use the blink spell Ephemerate to ensure it sticks around, and to get a second bite from your ETBs.

The card Goryo's Vengeance lends its name to a popular modern deck, which has been kicking around in Modern at various levels of dominance for years now. The deck works by using various spells or Psychic Frog to drop an Atraxa into the graveyard, resurrecting it with Goryo's then blinking it with Ephemerate to generate a huge card advantage and life total lead.

Thanks to Ephemerate, the deck plays great with other ETB effects like the Evoke elementals. While it lost a great piece when Grief was added to the MTG banlist, Edge of Eternities has really improved the deck, thanks to Quantum Riddler.

Quantum Riddler is a reasonable card to blink if you need card draw, but it also has great synergy with Psychic Frog. You can use the frog to discard down to one card, then use Quantum Riddler to draw back up. This allows you to create a huge amphibian beater that can close out the match if your main Atraxa plan doesn't pay off.

Goryo's Vengeance was the most popular deck in Pro Tour Edge of Eternities, which took place September 26-28, just as this spike was kicking off. It made up 15% of the field (wow, imagine a format where the best deck only sees 15% of play!) and was reasonably successful, with one player making it to the top 8.

So we can assume an influx of fans looking to try out this deck during its resurgence is the reason for this price rise. The card is still significantly cheaper than it was in summer last year, when it seemed like a possible option for combatting Nadu.

