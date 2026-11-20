An ancient MTG card and rare on the Reserved List has spiked in price. Great Whale is a blue creature from the 1998 set Urza's Saga which cost around $23 for a near mint card in July of this year. Now, the best condition copies have spiked 290%, with many selling for $90.

A seven mana card that untaps seven lands, Great Whale is one of many blue 'free' spells that pay for themself by granting you mana back. It's a powerful ability, but unlike other, similar Urza's block cards like Frantic Search, this one has been largely forgotten.

Partly that's because its place on the Reserved List means it can't be reprinted and is much more expensive than its effect is worth, and partly that's because its seven mana cost makes it a hard-to-reach way to gain this effect. Peregrine Drake from the same MTG set does the same thing, but only costs five mana (to untap five lands) so all the combo Commander decks that make infinite mana by flickering an untapping creature, use the far cheaper and less mana intensive drake instead.

However, there's an underwater set on the horizon, the first stop on the 2027 MTG release schedule, and this is why Great Whale is spiking. The set's First Look on November 13 revealed there'd be a cycle of whale gods, one for each color, but if you look at TCGPlayer, you'll see this isn't when sales started flying and the price skyrocketed. Instead, that happened on November 16, and it was due to a leak. If you want to remain unspoiled, stick your fingers in your ears now (actually, that won't help).

The two face commanders for the Sultai deck Terrors of the Abyss were leaked on the 16th, revealing two legendary creatures that work with 'Sea Monsters'. What's a sea monster? Well, it's a new batching term like outlaws or party, which refers to krakens, leviathans, octopuses, serpents… and whales. A shorthand way of grouping these creature types together, and a sign that Wizards plans to make a bunch of synergies for them.

There are actually already several cards in Magic that specifically refer to krakens, leviathans, octopuses, and serpents, but the leak revealed that whales are now going to be lumped in with them too, making a card like Great Whale much more interesting. In fact, both Terrors of the Abyss leaders offer easy ways to cheat the card into play.

What are you most excited for about Nauctis - the cute animal people, the merfolk, or the big monsters? Let us know on the Wargamer Discord.