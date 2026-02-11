Wizards "currently" has no plans for a Magic: The Gathering Harry Potter set

There are no plans in place for a Harry Potter Magic: The Gathering set, Wizards of the Coast confirmed on February 10, 2026, after parent company Hasbro announced it would be the primary toy licensee for the Harry Potter franchise.

During Hasbro's investor call yesterday, the company highlighted a number of recent licensing deals with different properties, including Voltron, Street Fighter, KPOP Demon Hunters, and Harry Potter.

While Hasbro only spoke about integrations with its toy business, its flagship brand Magic: The Gathering is increasingly making use of other IPs. The TCG has also released Secret Lair products for both Street Fighter and KPOP Demon Hunters, the latter just last year.

So it was only natural that fans were concerned a Harry Potter x MTG product might be lying in wait, just around the corner. Any such announcement would be extremely controversial, due to J.K. Rowling's active involvement in the 'gender critical' movement.

It's no secret that there is a large transgender community in traditionally left-wing nerd spaces, like those created by Wizards of the Coast's games. While every fanbase has its seedy underbelly, for the most part it is true to say that Magic is played, worked on, and covered by LGBT allies and LGBT people.

Last year, Magic's head designer used his blog to advocate for trans representation and spoke out against transphobia, and just last week, popular Magic YouTuber Tolarian Community College mobilized his fanbase to raise $600,000 for the charity Trans Lifeline.

Needless to say, all of this would make a Harry Potter crossover set the subject of a great deal of criticism.

Fortunately (both for fans and Wizards' community team) it looks like no such set is on the cards. Responding to a Reddit thread asking "Do we think WoTC would potentially touch the fire that is HP?", the community team Reddit account clarified that there were no plans to.

"The Magic Multiverse has its own school of Magic at Strixhaven with plenty of secrets still to explore. Our Universes Beyond roadmap currently doesn't have us visiting any others," the community account wrote, referencing Secrets of Strixhaven, the next tentpole release on the MTG release schedule after Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

As you might expect, one part of Wizards' official statement raised some digital eyebrows. Here's the top-voted comment in response:

"There have been a lot of 'not currently planned' things in the last few years where those plans changed very soon afterwards. I really hope this isn't one of those situations."

At any rate, Magic: The Gathering sets typically take a few years to go from ideation to release. Since this confirms nothing is in the pipeline, we shouldn't have to worry about Wizards and the Wizarding World colliding until 2028-9 at the earliest.

Discuss this topic with us over at the Wargamer Discord. Or sign up for our newsletter for a handpicked selection of the week's best news.