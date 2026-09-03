A Harry Potter Magic set is "very unlikely" head designer reveals

A Harry Potter Universes Beyond set is "very unlikely", according to the head designer of Magic: The Gathering, Mark Rosewater, who gave that as the answer when asked about the possibility on his Blogatog blog.

It hardly even needs saying, but due to J.K. Rowling's active involvement in the so-called 'gender critical' movement, there would be a massive backlash if Wizards were to set foot in the wizarding world. Wizards of the Coast has actively helped to foster a queer-friendly community in Magic, both indirectly through more diverse characters and artwork, and directly through fundraising efforts like the Pride Across the Multiverse Secret Lair.

So working with a franchise whose billionaire author is decried by large numbers of trans people and allies would open a gargantuan can of wyrm-sized worms.

Still, given that Rosewater isn't the one making the top-level decisions like which franchise to partner with for Universes Beyond, it's quite interesting that he chose to answer this question. It would've been very easy to ignore it, after all. It makes me wonder if there's been talk internally about this subject.

This isn't the first time that WotC has expressed disinterest in making Harry Potter Magic cards. It's not even the first time it's happened this year. In early 2026, after it was announced that Hasbro was becoming the primary toy licensee for Harry Potter, WOTC's official community Reddit account chipped in to allay fans' fears.

"The Magic Multiverse has its own school of Magic at Strixhaven, with plenty of secrets still to explore. Our Universes Beyond roadmap currently doesn't have us visiting any others," it wrote.

Looking at it now, this was pretty sneaky of them, actually, since it turns out 2026's Universes Within roadmap had us visiting a second magical school: Reality Fracture's Hexhaven.

What would you like to see as the next UB (aside from the obligatory Marvel sets)? Let us know on the Wargamer Discord.