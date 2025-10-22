Is MTG x KPop Demon Hunters inevitable, thanks to Hasbro's new brand deal?

Netflix has signed a deal with Hasbro and Mattel, making both companies co-toy licensees of the smash hit film KPop Demon Hunters. While Mattel will be making dolls, action figures, and playsets, Hasbro will be focusing on plushes, 'youth electronics', and 'role play' (I'm guessing that means costumes).

In a press release announcing the arrangement, Hasbro also suggested there'll a bunch of tie-ins with its other brands, and it's already announced KPop Demon Hunters Monopoly. Because of course that would have to be the first thing it makes.

"Hasbro will be leveraging the strength of its iconic portfolio - including HASBRO GAMES, WIZARDS OF THE COAST, NERF, and FURBY - introducing a range of engaging collaborations designed to delight fans of all ages," explains the release.

I would say this makes a Magic: The Gathering x KPop Demon Hunters crossover all but inevitable. Of course, there's no evidence to go off here - this is pure speculation - but we've already seen Hasbro and Wizards are hungry for Secret Lair collaborations with literally any and all brands they can get their hands on. The latest drop had tie-ins with Playstation, The Office, Jaws, Iron Maiden, and Hasbro's own Furbies.

If Wizards has already got the rights to do crossovers with the most popular film ever released on Netflix, why wouldn't it want to plonk the KPop Demon Hunters into the game? Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks even said earlier this year that Magic would be considering KPop collabs in an effort to get more women into the game.

All that's left to ponder, then, is what form a potential collaboration might take. Personally, I think a Secret Lair is the most sensible place for this crossover. We could probably get a bunch of them, like the Hastune Miku drops. And I wouldn't be surprised if each member of HUNTR/X gets it own original card.

A full blown MTG set seems less likely, though I suppose anything's possible, and I imagine there'd be enough material for an entire Commander precon.

What are your thoughts on a KPop Demon Hunters collab? I'll admit, this is one craze that's completely passed me by. Being born in the late 90s I straddle the line between Gen Z and Millenials (a zillenial, if you will); for this one, I guess my curmudgeonly millennial side won out.