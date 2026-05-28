Unannounced Hatsune Miku MTG deck appears on eBay, selling for $2,700+

The Goblin Storm Magic: The Gathering deck appears to be cursed. First the Secret Lair deck's creator Wizard of Barge couldn't get a copy, expressed disappointment with how the drop was handled, and encouraged fans to proxy the thing; now a fan seems to have received, not a copy of the (admittedly rather good) goblin precon they ordered, but a leaked Hatsune Miku product that wasn't even announced yet.

The leaked Secret Lair looks to be a Hatsune Miku-themed precon, just like Goblin Storm; Heads I Win, Tails You Lose; and several other special EDH decks Wizards of the Coast has put out over the years. It appeared without fanfare in an eBay listing this week, with the recipient aiming to sell the deck to the highest bidder. At time of writing it's sitting at $2,700, with five and a half days left to go on the auction.

Assuming this is a genuine Wizards of the Coast product and not a highly convincing fake (the eBay listing says 'REAL', so case closed), this would be the first UB crossover Secret Lair deck WotC has ever put out.

It's fitting that WotC would pick Hatsune Miku for such a venture, as the company appears to have a particular fondness for the blue-haired vocaloid. Wizards launched four Magic: The Gathering x Hatsune Miku SLs across 2024, one for each season, so it would not be at all surprising if it decided to cap that off with a full Commander deck.

The seller has kept the deck sealed, meaning we only have limited information about exactly what's inside. Specifically, we know the face commander and nothing else. That's Miku, Song of the People, a reskinned version of Trostani, Selesnya's Voice - clearly WotC was going for a singing theme here. This reveals that the deck has a green-white color identity and that it's unlikely to contain mechanically unique cards.

Trostani is all about making big tokens and generating a bunch of lifegain, often winning through alternate conditions like Aetherflux Reservoir or Felidar Sovereign.

It'll be interesting to see if this deck follows the pattern for SL precons, with just a handful of cards featuring all-new art, or if it follows the pattern for regular UB precons, with the entire deck getting a reskin.

Wizards of the Coast is unlikely to be pleased about its product slipping out early. The company courted controversy when this happened in 2023 by hiring the Pinkerton detective agency, best known as the antagonists of Red Dead Redemption 2, to personally retrieve misallocated cards from the person who'd received them. In that case it was a YouTuber making videos about the March of the Machine Aftermath packs they'd gotten hold of. A random eBay seller is presumably more difficult to track down.

Check out our list of the best MTG precon decks you can buy right now, or come join the conversation on the Wargamer Discord.