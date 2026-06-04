Hatsune Miku MTG card spikes to 100 bucks as leaked deck sells for $10k

A Secret Lair planeswalker MTG card featuring Hatsune Miku has exploded in price, going from around $33 to over $100 on the secondary market, after a leaked Miku EDH deck appeared on eBay last week. Meanwhile, that eBay auction has now concluded, with the as yet unreleased and not officially announced deck selling for a whopping $10,100!

Now, the price spike, I can understand. Fans either want the official reskinned Elspeth Tirel card for their Hatsune Miku Secret Lair deck when it comes out, or they're hoping they'll soon be able to sell it on to others that do.

All we know about the leaked deck is that the commander is Trostani, Selesnya's Voice. While there are several other versions of Elspeth I'd probably be keener to put in a Trostani deck, the original Elspeth Tirel at least makes sense. This white 'walker makes tokens and gains life, which is everything that Trostani is about.

But that eBay sale, now that is harder to fathom. $10k splurged on a product that will surely be coming out in the next six months or so and cost a couple hundred? Whoever bought it must really, really want the deck early.

The incredible amount of money spent on this one precon has set fans online speculating wildly. Who wants this thing that badly?

Many have joked that this is Wizards of the Coast buying their product back so that the rest of the cards aren't leaked. There's even some accusing this of being guerilla marketing, though of course we have not a shred of evidence to suggest that.

Or perhaps a budding content creator hopes to kickstart their career by making the very first videos about the deck, though that seems pretty risky. Historically that's exactly the kind of behaviour that gets the Pinkertons called on you.

Or maybe whoever made the purchase is just a really big weeb.

Whatever the answer, we're excited to see what the rest of the deck holds, when Wizards of the Coast (or, perhaps, Mr Mystery Buyer) decides to show it off.

What would you have paid for this commander deck? Share your best offer over on the Wargamer Discord group.