MTG’s new Hatsune Miku cards cast her as five different planeswalkers

Another Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair starring virtual pop idol Hatsune Miku has been announced. The Hatsune Miku x Secret Lair Fall drop features the blue-haired singer and her pals on an array of planeswalker cards, including a Liliana and a Jace.

The third in a series of MTG Secret Lairs tied to the character, while the Spring drop was full of cherry blossoms, and the Summer drop celebrated the power of music, in Hatsune Miku’s Fall Secret Lair she’s playing dress up, alongside her vocaloid pals. It’s not just Miku in this drop – other characters include Rin & Len as Will and Rowan and KAITO, amusingly as Jace not Kaito.

There are five MTG planeswalker cards altogether in this collection:

Elspeth Tirell – $0.75

Liliana of the Dark Realms – $17

Jace, Unraveler of Secrets – $4.61

Freyalise, Llanowar’s Fury – $1.84

The Royal Scions – $0.50

Total – $24.70

As you can see, most of the value here comes from Liliana, and none of the cards see any play outside some niche usage in the Commander format.

Elspeth sees play in token strategies, while Lili works in swamp-heavy mono black decks. Jace mainly shows up in superfriends decks or Jace tribal, while the Kenriths sometimes go in decks that want to draw and discard. Freyalise, meanwhile, works as either a card or as your MTG commander in elf decks.

The new Hatsune Miku cards go up for sale on September 30. So far, we’ve seen a few other Secret Lairs from this superdrop – including two featuring Ghostbusters, to tie in with the thoroughly haunted new MTG set Duskmourn.

The most recent of those is based on The Real Ghostbusters cartoon and features cards like Unlicensed Hearse as Ecto-1. Overall, it’s a much more versatile batch of cards than this grab-bag of Hatsune Miku planeswalkers – some are good in Commander, but you also have the Modern card Living End, as well Careful Study, which sees a little bit of Legacy and Pauper play.

