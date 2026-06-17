Fresh Magic: The Gathering x Hatsune Miku leaks reveal a spicy $55 reprint

More Magic: The Gathering cards from the presumably-upcoming Hatsune Miku Secret Lair deck have been revealed, with social media posts showing off the new cards from the unannounced precon emerging on June 17.

About a dozen reprints with new Hatsune Miku-themed names and artwork have been revealed, all green and white cards, of course, since this is a Selesnya deck helmed by Trostani, Selesnya's Voice.

There's a variety of different card types here, from removal spells and big creatures to basic lands depicting the blue-haired vocaloid singer. But the most important inclusion is the awesome green tutor/finisher Finale of Devastation - a $55 mythic rare that's super hard to get hold of.

Finale of Devastation was first printed in War of the Spark in 2019, and since then it's only had one reprint - in the high value set Commander Masters. This green sorcery can fetch up any creature in your deck, and if you plug 10 mana into its X cost, it gives your whole board a massive buff, all but ensuring you can close out the game.

That makes it most useful in decks that can ramp a ton or reduce the cost of spells, but really it's a great tutor for any green deck. It's certainly not bad in Trostani, as this deck is going wide, so it can make good use of the mass pump.

This is a great reprint, and will boost the perceived value of the Hatsune Miku deck, which seems to be shaping up nicely. Overall, the art looks great (there's none of the awkwardness and clashing styles we saw in the first Miku Secret Lairs) and there's some very solid cards here. FoD is the biggest hit, of course, but there's also a reskinned Halo Fountain, and Vorinclex, Voice of Hunger. I have to say, I'm disappointed they didn't give us a completed cyborg Hatsune Miku for that one.

It's very possible that we've now seen every reskinned card in the Hatsune Miku deck. There were 12 cards with new art in the recent Goblin Storm deck, not counting the basic lands, and 13 cards have been shown off here.

Of course, we don't know the origin of these images - if they came from whoever paid an exorbitant amount for the deck on eBay, or another source. There's always a small chance these cards aren't real, but I suspect that they will be. We're still waiting to see if/when Wizards will actually announce the deck, though, and confirm these leaks.