This nameless trainee is one of the best cards in MTG Marvel Limited

If you're looking to get better at drafting Marvel Super Heroes, or any MTG limited format for that matter, it's always important to know what the best common cards are. While there are plenty of explosive mythic rare bombs in most sets, they won't show up in every draft. You'll see commons far more frequently, and they'll make up the bulk of your deck. One Marvel common stands head and shoulders above the rest, though, Hero in Training, which is subtly one of the most impactful superheroes in this comic book crossover.

So what does Hero in Training do, and why is it one of the best cards in the set? Well, for 2 mana, and one white, you can cast Hero in Training, who is a 2/2. That's not a terrific stat line for the cost, but Hero in Training makes up for this by drawing you a card, and then granting you two life if you control another hero.

Limited games are fundamentally about board control and card advantage, so any creature that immediately replaces itself is always useful. The extra splash of life is also a neat potential upside that's remarkably easy to achieve. This unassuming Super Hero in training (the card's artwork depicts the character Hazmat) isn't as flashy as a big name character like Iron Man, or the Hulk, but their quiet power can subtly sway the course of a close run game.

But don't just take my word for it, Hero in Training also has stats on its side. The website 17lands aggregates the performance data of committed drafters on MTG Arena. At the present time, Hero in Training has a 61.5% games in hand win rate. This means that players who draw it at any point in a game have a 61.5% of ultimately winning. This is the highest rate of any common card from the set, and is actually higher than a variety of mythic and rare bombs in other colors. Hero In Training is currently outperforming The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl (currently sitting at a 59.8% games in hand win rate) and Black Widow, Super Spy (which has a 58.5% games in hand win rate).

What are some of your favorite common cards that can perform in a pinch? Let us know in the Wargamer Discord.