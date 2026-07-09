The MTG Marvel set has a busted uncommon, with foils selling for more than $8

MTG Marvel has brought a new premium uncommon to the game, with the red sorcery spell Hex Magic. This intriguing spell, which sort of sits half way between a wheel and impulse draw, looks to be sitting steady at about $2 now, but foil copies have jumped to an impressive $8.50. That's almost three times the value of a shiny Stock Up, probably the best uncommon Wizards of the Coast has printed in recent years.

So what does this new card have to offer to put it on par with a multi-format all star? Well essentially it gives you a whole new hand, letting you exile all your cards and draw replacements. But the best thing is, you keep access to your old hand for a whole 'nother turn. You can still cast the exiled cards until the end of the next turn. Better yet, you 'play' them, which means you can still plop down exiled lands.

That's a ton of card draw for red, and it seems to have catapulted a popular but somewhat lapsed Modern deck, Ruby Storm, to glorious new heights. This deck wants to cast as many spells as possible in a turn, generating mana and drawing cards to keep the train rolling until it wins with Grapeshot, or by pulling a card out of the sideboard with Wish. Hex Magic slots in perfectly, as it can generate way more card advantage than your other options. Sure, it's one mana more than Wrenn's Resolve, but with a Ral and a Ruby Medallion, you can still get it down to one mana pretty easily.

While Modern storm decks seem to be the main driver of this card's new price, it's pretty great in a ton of different EDH archetypes too - exile decks and spellslinger decks would love a copy.

It's interesting that this is an 'Arcane' spell. Mostly that's just flavor, but it does make me wonder if a hypothetical future Marvel set focused on the magical heroes and villains would include the Arcane keyword. If so, I expect it would be used in a very different way to Kamigawa block.

Altogether, there's a lot to love about this card, and demand has made it surprisingly pricey. If you've been opening up Marvel Super Heroes packs, odds are pretty good you have a copy - go check!

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