MTG drops Hobbit teaser, and set rumors are flying like Gandalf's fireworks

It appears that Magic: The Gathering isn't quite done adapting the work of J.R.R. Tolkien. Wizards of the Coast shared a short video to social media on September 22, and it featured new art of Bilbo Baggins' front door in Hobbiton. This post celebrates the esteemed Hobbit's birthday, but we (and much of the MTG fandom) suspect more is at play here.

Our first clue is that this art appears to be completely new. If Wizards wanted to share a low-effort post for Bilbo's birthday, why wouldn't it share art from its existing LotR MTG set? Bilbo, Birthday Celebrant or Birthday Escape would have been perfectly fitting.

The next hint is a small detail within the art itself. Bilbo's door sports a specific carving - one that was placed there by Gandalf during the early events of The Hobbit. This symbol guides the Dwarves to Bilbo's home and marks him as a conspirator in their grand quest. It represents the start of Bilbo's adventure, so it's unsurprising that the Magic community sees it as a sign of things to come.

Magic's first Lord of the Rings set was, for a time, its best-selling set ever. It's since been overtaken by the more recent Final Fantasy set. Universes Beyond, Magic's umbrella label for such crossover sets, has proven immensely successful - so why wouldn't Wizards want to try making money in Middle-earth again?

Wizards plans to unveil its full MTG release schedule for 2026 in just a few days' time, at a MagicCon Atlanta panel. Many of the major sets for next year have already been confirmed, but there's still room for a few surprises.

