Forget MTG, I'm playing Magic: The Horsening now

There's a new trading card game on the scene! Horsaga calls itself the first collectible card game dedicated to the equestrian world, and as far as I can tell they're 100% right about that. With 120 cards in the first expansion, 'Growing in Harmony', this TCG has way more horses than my previous favorite card game Magic: The Gathering, so obviously it's supplanting it immediately.

Honestly, the fact a newcomer to the card game scene can pull this off really puts things in perspective. Wizards of the Coast has been working on its TCG for more than three decades, yet it has only managed to develop a paltry sum of 58 horse cards. Disgusting!

Horsaga launched on Kickstarter earlier this week. It's an Italian game that is apparently "a tribute to horses, their breeds, disciplines, equipment, habits, and the unique bond between humans and horses."

Rather than saddling up your stallions for glorious hoof-on-hoof combat, Horsaga has a much more gentle approach to gameplay. The aim is not to defeat an opponent, either on the battlefield or the race track, but simply to create the best stable of horses. I'm relying on Google Translate here, which doesn't make it completely clear how you win, but seemingly it's to do with building trust and experience scores with your horses.

Horsaga is also apparently a game you can play with any number of people, from all on your lonesome to, presumably, with an infinite number of friends.

Unfortunately, a disclaimer explains that while the creators of the project "would love to collaborate directly with artists and creators for future illustrations and expansions", right now they've used A.I. artwork - which puts a major dampener on my desire to collect all the horses.

It also seems less than certain that Horsaga will reach its funding goal, as in the first two days on Kickstarter it's only reached $2,754 of its $45,000 target. Why do you have to stampede over my dreams, Horsaga, why?