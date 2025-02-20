Jurassic Park MTG card that wrecks in Commander spikes 300%

While everyone was distracted by Final Fantasy, another Universes Beyond card slipped its pen and started ramping up in price. The Jurassic World Magic: The Gathering card Indoraptor, the Perfect Hybrid was valued at $6 at the beginning of February, according to the MTG Goldfish price tracker. Now it’s shot up to $24. Foil copies have seen an even more extreme spike, going from just $10 to a whopping 80 bucks.

Released as part of the Jurassic World Collection which came out alongside the MTG set Lost Caverns of Ixalan in 2023, Indoraptor is an awesome Jund commander. Its Bloodthirst ability lets it come in with +1/+1 counters based on damage dealt to your opponents, and its Enrage effect lets it deal damage to an opponent, each time it takes a hit, unless they sacrifice a (non-token) creature.

Indoraptor is only playable in eternal formats like Vintage, Legacy, and Commander. It doesn’t see any play in the first two so – as with so many expensive MTG cards – we turn to EDH to track down the cause of this price rise.

Examining the card on EDHREC it looks like Indoraptor is mostly played as an MTG commander, rather than part of the 99. Its deck makes good use of strong Enrage cards like Ripjaw Raptor, paired with reliable ways to inflict damage on your own creatures. Cards like Flame Rift that deal damage to all players can also really help power Indy up.

Of the 5,346 Indoraptor decks that have been logged on EDHREC, 958 of them (about 18%) were created in the last month. So that certainly suggests an uptick of interest, but what to attribute it to? It certainly doesn’t seem like the deck has picked up any new tools recently; nothing in MTG Aetherdrift works with it. It would be awesome to cast Indoraptor after hitting someone with Jumbo Cactuar, but what isn’t good with that insane new green card?

Our best guess is that this card’s new price tag was caused by a spike of interest after a Youtube short by the creator Maldhound drew attention to it. The video, which currently has a pretty substantial 287,000 views, was published January 31, 2025 – which lines up perfectly with when the card began to rise.

Recently we’ve seen more and more examples of how much of an effect content creators can have on card prices. In January, Tolarian Community College caused the joke card Booster Tutor to skyrocket, while a few weeks ago The Command Zone generated a 900% spike for a Reserved List card, practically overnight – Incidentally, this was also one of the few times I’ve personally specced on a spike (now to leave the cards in a drawer forever and forget about them as they slowly depreciate in value).

It doesn’t seem like Indoraptor’s newfound price tag is going to stick, however. Already the regular card seems to be dipping, as yesterday it was $29 and today it’s $24. Similarly, foil copies are down from a high of $100 to $80 now.

