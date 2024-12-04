MTG reveals gorgeous Innistrad cards, but admits to awkward printing goof

The first spoilers for upcoming Magic: The Gathering compilation set Innistrad Remastered are here. But along with some stylish reprints of many of the most iconic cards from this gothic-horror themed plane comes the admission that Wizards of the Coast made an error when it comes to the set’s many double-faced cards.

According to an article by Wizards about collecting the Innistrad Remastered MTG set, a “small number” of Play boosters have misprinted double-faced cards. The warning is worded rather confusingly, but we’re assuming this means that some of the transforming cards have the wrong creatures on the back. That means you might get a werewolf in human form that turns into a flying vampire, or a witch that sprouts walls and turns into a building. Very spooky!

Double-faced cards which can flip over to reveal a mechanically-unique form on the back have an inherent connection to Innistrad. The mechanic was introduced in the first Innistrad block, where it was used to show the human-like monsters that litter the gothic horror genre: werewolves, vampires, and demons oh my. In the later, Eldrazi-infused sets, the DFCs showed another genre, portraying body horror to rival John Carpenter’s The Thing.

Wizards has not said which cards have been affected or how the error took place, so we don’t know whether the mistakes will be consistent or totally random. What the company is very clear about is that these are not unique cards: you can’t have a Reckless Waif that transforms into Garruk, the Veil-Cursed.

As for what’s actually coming in Innistrad Remastered, there’s plenty of fan-favorite cards like Snapcaster Mage and the infamous MTG commander Edgar Markov, which gets some snappy new art.

The sexiest cards from the set look like they’re out of a Secret Lair. They’re Magic cards designed to look like old fashioned horror movie posters. It’s a theme that Wizards has returned to again and again, but hey, that’s because it works.

Innistrad Remastered is a compilation set that contains cards from every set taking place on the MTG plane of Innistrad. It launches on January 24, and is the first set of the 2025 MTG release schedule.