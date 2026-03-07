Invincible creator Robert Kirkman is "interested" in MTG collaboration

Robert Kirkman, creator of ultra-violent, down-to-earth superhero comic Invincible, is reportedly keen on a potential crossover with Magic: The Gathering. In an interview with the folks at Polygon, Kirkman expressed excitement at the idea.

"I mean, I'm interested," began Kirkman.

"If you know some people at Wizards of the Coast, we can set something."

Seasoned readers among you may recall that the first-ever Universes Beyond Secret Lair for Magic: The Gathering was based on The Walking Dead. This was the first time that MTG stepped outside of its own setting in what we now call 'Universes Beyond'.

Originally released as a comic book, The Walking Dead was the brainchild of Kirkman and his creative partner, Tony Moore. In a curious twist, Kirkman's work has already impacted MTG in a big way.

Though drawing more from the television show and less from the comic books, the 2020 Walking Dead Secret Lair changed the trajectory of MTG for the long haul, inviting crossovers for franchises ranging from renowned video game series Final Fantasy to beloved young adult animated show Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Universes Beyond projects dominate the MTG release schedule. Although these releases are commercially successful in the extreme, many fans (myself included) are concerned that Universes Beyond products have diluted MTG's more distinctive narrative elements.

These concerns aside, Invincible is a rich seam of dramatic story beats and memorable characters.

The animated series on Amazon has been particularly successful, giving fans a fresh look into the life and struggles of 17-year-old Mark Grayson as he wrestles with adolescence and the legacy of his father.

Season 4 is due to hit our screens on March 18 and is well worth a watch if you're a fan of the grittier, more irreverent side of superhero tales.

