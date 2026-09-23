The 7 best MTG cards in Multiverse Reforged

The Jace Commander deck, or 'Multiverse Reforged' to give it its proper title, is a bit of a glorious mess. But while it might not play wonderfully out of the box and will never find its way onto our list of the best precons, that doesn't mean it isn't full of strong MTG cards.

In particular, Multiverse Reforged is stacked with some enormous, terrifying beaters and some clever new takes on legendary creatures. And a lot of them are more fun in the 99 of other decks than as commanders in their own right. Check out the best Multiverse Reforged cards below.

7. Darksteel Angel

One of the earliest cards revealed for the precon and easily up there with its greatest hits, Darksteel Angel is a more costly take on Platinum Angel, stopping opponents from winning the game while it's out on the field. You can go to -100 life, but as long as you have a Darksteel Angel, you're not out of the fight.

For the extra mana, you get some good value, though the stats haven't changed. For instance, this angel is indestructible, taking out a large swathe of cards that would normally be able to deal with it. It also blocks -1/-1 counters across your whole board, which will surely enable some horrid combo shenanigans with persist.

6. Venser, Fervent Forager

So, as Rachel Weeks from The Command Zone pointed out, if an opponent uses a clone card on your Venser, they can make two more copies of him, then use this to loop and create infinite hasty copies of everything on the board. So that's a pretty big downside.

Luckily, Venser makes for a fantastic finisher as soon as you play him. It's amazing at stealing your opponents' win conditions and doubling them. Whether it's for you or for your opponent, this guy wins games of Magic.

5. Ob Nixilis the Ascended

Is Ob Nixilis better as an angel than he ever was as a demon? Everyone loves a one-sided board wipe, and with this angel in your command zone, your opponents will have to think very carefully about how they commit to combat. If you use goading or tapping effects you can make him especially punishing.

Once Ob Nix makes it onto the battlefield, he's far from done being useful. With soul sister cards gaining you life on everyone's turns, it's pretty trivial to gain an extra 16/16 in flying stats every turn cycle.

4. Dack Fayden, Helping Hand

You get a creature! And you get a creature! Everybody gets a creature! This is a really funny concept for a commander, cheating goaded creatures into play for your opponents - while you get their ETBs. It seems like this would be best as a 'secret commander' in a different deck, just to give you a less restrictive color identity, but I think however you use Dack he's going to be heaps of fun and deceptively strong.

3. Memnarch, The Warden

Memnarch requires big ramp and colorless cost reducers to be playable, but he's well worth the effort and look at him - he knows it! While Menarch doesn't end games on the spot, he's very hard to get rid of, and will draw you a bazillion cards in an artifact deck. Underestimate him at your peril!

2. Niv-Mizzet, Ghost Counsel

Somehow, WotC made a Niv-Mizzet that is still doing almost exactly the same thing while still fitting a totally different color identity. It's nice that the Orzhov players get a chance to combo off with infinite card draw. This card is just plain cool and now I want to see a Simic and a Gruul Niv.

1. Avacyn, Angel of Horror

True to her name, evil Avacyn is scary-scary. While she might look worse than the original at first, the balance tips the other way if you assume you're playing this card alongside sacrifice outlets. Now she and everything else you control is almost impossible to get rid of and you're draining the hell out of everyone with Blood Artist.