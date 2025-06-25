Phyrexian Praetor MTG card doubles in price after Final Fantasy release

The MTG card Jin-Gitaxias is the latest in a long series of price spikes triggered by the massive new Final Fantasy set. I've been watching this one tick up in price slowly over the last week or two and now it's reached a 100% increase, I've decided it's finally time to cover it.

This creature that can flip into a saga was priced at about $5 at the end of May, but over the past month it's risen to $10.60, and doesn't seem to have flattened out yet.

Jin-Gitaxias is spiking because it pairs really well with one of the FF Commander precon decks, Scions & Spellcraft. For starters, it, just like Y'shtola, triggers off non-creature spells that cost more than three mana, drawing you a card whenever you cast one.

Since you'll already want as many of these as possible in your deck, Jin-Gitaxias becomes super easy to justify. And because Y'shtola decks are already so fantastic at drawing cards thanks to spells like Ophidian Eye and Curiosity, it'll be super easy to flip him.

If you are able to flip Jin to his saga form, he becomes a fun way to close out the game. Though it's a huge blow out if someone kills The Great Synthesis after chapter two, as you'll have bounced your own commander to hand and be left with no resources except the 14+ cards in your hand (how will you cope?), if you are able to get the final chapter off, it's basically a guaranteed game over.

That's because you'll be able to recast Y'shtola for free, then start draining everyone out again. Only now your non-creature spells will be free, and they'll still trigger Jin's card draw. If you built your deck correctly, you should be able to keep going until everyone else is dead.

One thing I find interesting about this Phyrexian Praetor card is that basically every version - from foils to prerelease copies to special art treatments - is worth about the same amount. It seems like many of the card treatments from the March of the Machine MTG set either didn't go down well, or were otherwise common enough that they became just as cheap, if not cheaper, than the regular cards.

