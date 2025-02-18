We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

MTG Final Fantasy has a Cactuar that attacks for 10,000 damage

The first spoilers from the Magic: The Gathering x Final Fantasy crossover are in, and they include what may be the most powerful creature Standard's ever seen.

a Final Fantasy Jumbo Cactuar holding a Jumbo Cactuar card
Matt Bassil's Avatar

Published:

Magic: The Gathering 

Yes, you read that correctly. MTG Final Fantasy has revealed its first wave of cards, and they include a creature that can attack for 10,000 damage. Oh, and it’s Standard-legal.

To be clear, that’s not a fudge. This isn’t a creature that can technically dish out this ridiculously high damage number if you pull off a multi-card combo or jump through some hoops. It’s actually very straightforward. Jumbo Cactuar is a 1/7, which gets a +9,999/+0 buff when it attacks.

The MTG card Jumbo Cactuar

It’s a very flavorful design, representing this Final Fantasy 8 boss monster’s move: 10,000 needles, which instantly kills any character. It’s also utterly absurd – for good or ill, Magic designs are slowly becoming indistinguishable from the meme-iest cards on r/custommagic.

Is this overpowered? Probably not actually. The MTG Final Fantasy creature costs seven mana, after all, and lacks any other abilities or keywords. But if your opponent plonks one of these down, you’re going to want to kill it off as soon as possible – you just know they’ll have some way to give it trample.

Personally, I’m just itching to run Jumbo Cactuar in Commander alongside Fling, or put it into my Anzrag deck for a 30,000 damage turn.

The MTG card Summon: Shiva

Alongside this big green guy, Wizards of the Coast has revealed that this Magic: The Gathering set features the first appearance of Saga creatures. Not to be confused with Sagas that flip into creatures, which appeared in Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty, these are cards that are both enchantment sagas and creatures at the same time.

They represent Summons, creatures that are summoned to take part in battle, which are a common feature of the Final Fantasy series. An example is Summon: Shiva, which plays like a normal Saga, starting with an immediate effect and getting a lore counter each turn, before getting sacrificed after the last one is placed. Summon: Shiva can also attack – but only gets to do so once, on the turn after she was played. It’s a bit odd – but a cool way of implementing the feature.

The MTG card Emet Selch.

Finally, MTG Final Fantasy has double-faced cards, representing all sorts of stuff, from multi-stage boss monsters to minigames or key story moments. A fun example is Emet-Selch, a character from FF14 who eventually becomes a key villain. His card starts out as a simple looter, but get 14 cards into your graveyard (get it?) and he flips into Hades, a mighty avatar that lets you play cards from the bin.

More details on Final Fantasy’s unique cards and mechanics are expected in May. Until then, check out our MTG release schedule to guide to stay up to date. You might also enjoy our guides to all working MTG Arena codes, and the best MTG Arena decks.

Wargamer’s resident trading card games obsessive, Matt lives and breathes Magic: The Gathering, with a growing side-line in Pokémon cards. One of nature’s born dabblers, you can probably find him building a deck that'll never be finished, flicking through an DnD book that won’t make it to the table, or puzzling out a Paradox grand strategy game. Since joining Wargamer, Matt has been leveling up in the ways of painting miniatures, but has yet to figure out any storage solutions beyond gradually sacrificing every spare surface to plastic and paints. You can find Matt’s past games writing on sites like RPS, Dicebreaker and Syfy Wire. He also spent a year editing articles about photography for Canon. (He/Him)