Edge of Eternities creates 700% price spike for MTG Sliver cards

The Magic: The Gathering card Lazotep Sliver has jumped from $2.30 to $18.80 in a number of days, a price spike of 717%. Interestingly, it's only the regular variant that appeared in the Sliver Swarm deck that's moved up. Extended art and foil versions that could be found in collector boosters are still pretty cheap.

This isn't the only MTG Sliver card spiking though. Sliver Swarm's MTG commander, Sliver Gravemother, has seen every variant gain a massive increase. But unlike with Lazotep Sliver, it's the extended art versions sold in collector boosters that have reached the highest peaks, rising to $40 (from $11). Extended foils, meanwhile, have become ridiculously pricey, apparently going for as much as $180. Even the cheapest variant from the Commander precon deck is now costing $29.

I'll note that the foil-etched display variants of Sliver Gravemother are still cheap, but since these are printed on thicker cardstock, they can't be used as a regular Magic card.

There's an obvious reason why these cards have increased in value - Edge of Eternities has a new Sliver card, an artifact named Thrumming Hivepool that spits out Sliver tokens (and reimagines them as xenomorph-like creatures, a brilliantly subtle homage).

One could argue that there's a particularly strong synergy between Lazotep Sliver and Thrumming Hivepool, as Afflict will be very nasty if you have a vast army of tokens to attack with. However, all Slivers are inherently synergistic with each other, so I don't think that has much bearing on the spike.

Instead these are quite simply the best new Sliver cards from Commander Masters. Having only ever appeared in one MTG set, they're in quite short supply, and with this sudden surge of interest, demand has caught up with them.

Honestly, it's kind of surprising that all it took was one new artifact and one choice reprint to drum up all this interest in the Sliver tribe. Eldrazi don't seem to have enjoyed the same resurgence from their lone appearance in Edge of Eternities.

