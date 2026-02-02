MTG card spikes 600% thanks to a combo so clean it's honestly a bit suspicious

The Magic: The Gathering card Library of Leng has spiked in price by 580%. This ancient Magic card has been printed several times, and all versions have jumped in value over the last week. Fourth edition and Revised copies have gone from about $1.10 to $7.50, while Unlimited and Fifth edition versions have hit $13.

This artifact card has a very unusual effect. First of all, it removes your maximum hand size, working like Reliquary Tower or Thought Vessel for decks that like to draw. Secondly, when you have to discard a card while Library of Leng is on the battlefield, you can choose to put that card on top of your library instead of into your graveyard.

That makes this the perfect partner for an intriguing looking MTG commander, which was revealed early for Secrets of Strixhaven. It's the Boros dragon Lorehold, The Historian - one of the only main set cards we've seen so far for this release.

Lorehold gives all your instant and sorcery cards Miracle 2, meaning you can cast them for two generic mana if they're the first card you drew that turn. He also lets you rummage, discarding then drawing a card, on each of your opponents turns.

If you have both cards down, that means in the average commander game you'll be able to pop a powerful spell on top of your library, draw it, then cast if for two mana up to four times a turn cycle.

These cards work so perfectly together, that I can't help but think Wizards designed the new Lorehold with Library of Leng in mind. For instance, if Lorehold's effect was a loot (drawing then discarding) instead of a rummage, the combo wouldn't be nearly so clean (it would still be powerful, just a little easier for your opponents to disrupt). That does make me wonder if a reprint for the Library could be just around the corner.

While we haven't seen much of the main cards for this MTG set, we have gotten a sneak peek at the precons - check out our ranking order here. Or come visit the Wargamer Discord for tabletop discussion of all kinds!