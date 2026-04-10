MTG card that's a fantastic finisher in the best Strixhaven deck sees a speedy 270% spike

A Magic: The Gathering card from Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty is currently spiking in price. Light-Paws, Emperor's Voice, is a relatively new card, and even at its new price point, it's still pretty affordable. It has, however, jumped up in value by 272%, going from just $1.10 to $4.10 in the past couple of weeks, according to MTG Goldfish's tracker.

That's because it's a great inclusion for the new black/white Commander precon deck Silverquill Influence. This deck is all about aura farming, putting enchantments on both your own and your opponents' creatures, then goading and playing politics to ensure you never get smacked by a big enchanted beater.

It does tend to lack board presence a little, however, so Light-Paws works great as a finisher that can close out the game. Here's how it works.

Light-Paws functions by letting you tutor up an aura of your choice every time you cast one, sticking the tutored aura onto Light-Paws. So let's say you cast four enchantments in a turn. If you've got a couple of cost reducers out, and are drawing cards like crazy with various aura payoffs and some cantripping enchantments, then that's definitely not hard to pull off.

That would let you search your deck for four enchantments to buff Light-Paws with. Let's say you picked All That Glitters, Twinblade Blessing, Ethereal Armor and Spirit Mantle, you're probably about to take someone out of the game.

Judging by the decklists logged on EDHREC, Killian is by far the most popular of the new Strixhaven commanders, so it makes sense that he'd have the largest impact on card prices early on in this set's lifespan.

As well as Light-Paws, Emperor's Voice, the Final Fantasy card Eye of Nidhogg has seen a massive price spike, thanks to synergy with this deck. That's because it's a goading enchantment that can be cast again and again, one of the few cards that gels well with both of Killian's themes.