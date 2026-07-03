Premium MTG Lord of the Rings box soars to $10,000 as Hobbit set nears

Special edition collector booster boxes for Magic: The Gathering's The Lord of the Rings set are selling for an incredible $10,000+, making this the TCG's most expensive sealed product in years. Ancient MTG sets like Antiquities might fetch even more on the secondary market, but for a product released in this decade, this is frankly an astonishing figure.

The boxes, which each contain 12 collector boosters, have gained a ton of value since they came out in November 2023. In July last year, they were selling for about $1,800, and in February they were still 'just' $2,500, according to TCGPlayer. In the last six months the price spike has been rapid, with one buyer even paying $12,000 at the tail end of June.

While I wouldn't recommend picking up packs looking for a copy of The One Ring for your Commander deck, the set has become an investor's holy grail - at least for those who bought in close to release.

The special edition boosters have a lot of goodies that have helped them reach such high prices. They have 50 different serialized cards, poster art treatments that are particularly good quality, and even the regular cards have a scroll treatment that is unique to these packs.

To break even at this price, you'd need to hit a serialized card, but there are some really expensive ones you could pull - from a serialized One Ring worth up to $7,500, to a Last March of the Ents worth $4,000. Of course, I expect most fans picking up these booster boxes have no intention of cracking them open.

The prolific price rise, and particularly the recent spike, may well have something to do with the upcoming The Hobbit set, releasing in August (check the MTG release schedule here). It seems like, with a new release full of hobbits and dwarves coming up, collectors are even more hyped than usual for all things JRR Tolkien.

What's the most you've ever paid for a Magic card/pack? Share your shame over on the Wargamer Discord.