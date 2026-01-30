MTG Lorwyn Eclipsed reprints push Commander staples down to bargain prices

A whole spread of brilliant MTG cards are suddenly available for a fraction of their previous market price, thanks to being reprinted into the Lorwyn Eclipsed Commander decks. Eagle-eyed redditors spotted the mysterious downturn: at the time of writing, the prices for the Lorwyn Eclipsed Commander deck versions of popular cards on the MTG Goldfish market are discounted by up to 95%, compared to the next cheapest printing.

That massive saving comes on the four color Landfall commander Omnath, Locus of the Roil. At the time of writing, the Lorwyn Eclipsed printing is selling for just 40 cents, while the next cheapest printing - Core Set 2020 - will set you back $9.39. How long the price skew between printings of the card in different MTG sets lasts remains to be seen - we have to anticipate some normalisation as people buy up the cheap copies, and sellers with listings for older cards adjust prices down.

Two big flashy artifacts are also going for a steal. Timeless Lotus, the apex of mana rocks for five color decks, is down to $2.63, compared to $15 for a Dominaria United copy. Chimil, the Inner Sun goes perfectly alongside Timeless Lotus as a payoff for having big things in your deck; Lorwyn Eclipsed Commander copies are going for $5.61, compared to $18.26 for a Lost Caverns of Ixalan copy.

Tree of Perdition, a good friend of any 'toughness matters' commander, or a fun tool for manipulating life totals, is down to $2.84, compared to the $15 it would cost for a Dominaria United printing. And Endurance, the least offensive of the Modern Horizons 2 Elemental Invocations, is just $2.35, compared with $8.66 for an MH2 copy.

Reprints always push card prices down, but these are some really substantial dips. If there are other cards you're looking for for your Commander Deck, it could be worth checking the Lorwyn Eclipsed commander decklists just in case they're in there.

