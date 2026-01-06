MTG Lorwyn Eclipsed reprints a spicy $70 Legacy card from 2008

When a new Magic: the Gathering spoiler season rolls around, we're always looking for expensive MTG cards getting a reprint, and the Special Guest cards from Lorwyn Eclipsed have not disappointed. In particular, we're excited to see a $70 card getting a new version. That card is Painter's Servant.

First printed in the original Shadowmoor MTG set and then never seen again except in the ultra-rare Kaladesh Inventions, Painter's Servant is such a hot card because it has an ultra-weird effect which can be broken in Legacy.

Essentially, it makes all cards, spells, and permanents the color of your choice. This forms a Legacy-worthy combo with the card Grindstone, as if you use them together you can mill your opponent out immediately.

For a while a blue version of this deck using Stock Up became popular, but red or Rakdos is the more traditional option, with Goblin Engineer and Welder giving the deck more consistency, and Pyroblast becoming a one mana counterspell once Painter's Servant is on the field.

Since it's been kicking around in Magic's most expensive format for years and has never seen a real reprint, it's not surprising that Painter's Servant is so pricey. This appearance as a Special Guest card should make it more accessible, though the guest cards are also quite rare.

According to the Collecting Lorwyn Eclipsed article, Special Guest cards appear in just over 10% of collector boosters and just 1 in 55 play boosters. There are 20 in total in this set and they all feature this lovely papercut artwork. Ten are themed around Lorwyn and ten - like Painter's Servant - are set in Shadowmoor.

Alongside the Servant, some of the best reprints in this set's Special Guest collection include Goblin Sharpshooter, Bitterblossom and Dolmengate.

If you didn't catch the Lorwyn debut yesterday, you may have missed the new Oko planeswalker card, which was announced on January 5. It's not as Broko as some Okos, but it's a neat double-sided design.

