These massive MTG Incarnations from Lorwyn Eclipsed have plummeted in price.

Back in January, the cycle of 5 elemental incarnations with evoke were some of the most hyped cards from our then upcoming return to the MTG plane of Lorwyn. Two of them made it into our list of the 8 biggest Chase Cards in MTG Lorwyn Eclipsed. In the months since, the excitement surrounding them has gradually died down, and they've become increasingly affordable.

The 5 evoke elementals were initially some of the most expensive MTG cards from Lorwyn Eclipsed. Now their prices have dropped quite significantly.

This pattern can be seen most clearly by looking at the card Wistfulness. The most valuable card in the cycle, according to TCGPlayer data, Wistfuless was initially worth $26.97 (£19.93) on the day when Lorwyn Eclipsed released on January 23rd. That price has now dipped down to only $6.95 (£5.14), A decrease of roughly 75%

This pattern is repeated across the four remaining cards in the cycle. Vibrance was initially an $11 (£8) card, but is now only worth $3.75 (£2.77). Deceit has fallen from a $16.61 ($12.27) price tag on release day to a cost of $5.31 (£3.92) today, and Emptiness has fallen from $5.27 (£3.89) to $1.56 (£1.15). The only card in the cycle to have retained a relatively stable price is Catharsis, although that's only because it was never valued terribly highly to begin with. On launch day, you could pick it up for $3 (£2.22), and it's now worth $2.31 (£1.71).

If you're looking to grab these elementals, perhaps for a Commander deck, they are far more affordable now than they were in the past, as the MTG hype cycle has moved on and left them behind.

Do you have a favorite MTG elemental? For my money, you just can't beat Mulldrifter. Share your choices in the Wargamer Discord.

Now that Lorwyn and Strixhaven have both been released, take a look at our MTG Release Schedule to see what's coming next.