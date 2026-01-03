Lorwyn Eclipsed is going to pack all of the chaos of Magic: the Gathering's spoiler season into a single week.

It has become a recurring joke that the spoiler season for Magic: the Gathering never truly stops. A constant cavalcade of cards keeps the community in a perpetual state of hype, ensuring that they'll never disengage and wander off to play Yu-Gi-Oh! instead. Despite this, the festive season of 2025 was reasonably muted. The Fantastic Four, and a selection of other cards from the upcoming Marvel crossover, were revealed on the 9th December. We also got a handful of Lorwyn Eclipsed previews that were released alongside the set's story.

Wizards of the Coast may have left the MTG community to have a quiet Christmas, but things are about to heat up in the new year. We're due to see hundreds of new Lorwyn Eclipsed cards over the coming days.

The reveal schedule for Lorwyn Eclipsed indicates that spoiler season will start next Monday, on the 5th January, and end on Thursday the 8th. In those four days, we'll see every single card from Lorwyn that we haven't seen so far.

We don't currently know the exact number of cards that will be in Lorwyn Eclipsed, but we can use the set's collector numbers to get a close approximation. When you order a set by collector number, lands are always the final cards on the list. The currently revealed card Temple Garden has the collector number "0268". This means that there'll be a few more cards in the set, including all of its basic lands, and potentially a handful of utility lands. Because of this, we can approximate that there will be roughly 270-280 new cards in Lorwyn Eclipsed.

This doesn't include alternative art treatments, showcase cards, or any of the cards from the two Lorwyn Eclipsed Commander decks, none of which have currently been officially revealed.

Since we've seen just under 30 cards from Lorwyn currently, that means we're in for a flood of previews, next week. Expect to see your Magic: the Gathering socials utterly submerged beneath wave after wave of new cards.

How do you feel about this? Do you prefer the unending spoiler season that we're used to, or would you prefer to have all of the cards shown off in brief, but massive, bursts like this?