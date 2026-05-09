New MTG spoiler reveals we'll be getting more pizza cards in the upcoming Marvel set.

Now that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle set is comfortably behind us, you may have thought that you'd seen the last of pizza on Magic: the Gathering cards. Well, for better or worse, it looks like MTG is heading back to the pizzeria in Marvel Superheroes, with the printing of the card Lucky the Pizza Dog.

Lucky the Pizza Dog was revealed by comic writer Kevin Smith on Facebook on May 7th. Lucky is a green 2/2 legendary dog, for two mana, that generates a food token whenever you cast a cat, dog, or hero spell. Lucky also gains a +1/+1 counter at the end of any turn in which you gained life, whether that's from eating the food that Lucky provides or through another method.

Unlike the prior Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle pizza cards, the artwork here isn't going for gross out humor, although the slice Lucky is carrying is undoubtedly coated in a faint layer of dog hair and saliva. Overall, it's just a cute card for dog lovers. It could be a fun include in the right deck, but given that it's monocolor and focuses on a niche typal/life gain hybrid strategy, it's unlikely to be one of the best MTG Commanders of 2026.

Lucky has the Marvel Super Heroes Commander set symbol. This means that it won't be printed in the main Marvel Superheroes set. Instead, Lucky will either appear in one of the Marvel Commander precon decks or be released in a supplementary product.

What do you think about all of the pizza we've been getting on Magic cards lately? Do you want to see more types of Italian cuisine creeping in, or have you already had your fill? Let us know your piping hot takes on the Wargamer Discord.

For more information on the upcoming Marvel Super Heroes set, check out our MTG release schedule.