This MTG Fallout Secret Lair has the stupidest combo I've ever seen

As of yesterday, Magic: The Gathering's Fallout Secret Lairs are up on sale, and predictably the New Vegas one is already running low on stock - at least in the US. We've previously gone over these collections of premium Fallout-skinned cards to figure out their value for money, but I wanted to revisit them quickly, because I didn't find time to talk about the absolutely nutty combos you can pull off with the new Lucy.

One of the only unique cards found in this drop, Lucy MacLean, Positively Armed is a mono-white group hug commander, a fitting choice for a character defined by her naivety and positive outlook. If there's one person who could ignore the fact that there's only one winner in a Commander game, it's Lucy.

But as well as being a fun MTG commander that can hand tokens out to whoever's struggling and benefit from your opponents' creature tokens and treasures, this card has the potential to create some really silly combos.

Wedding Ring is one really fun card to pair with Lucy because you can either form a throuple, leaving one player out in the cold and have everyone else drawing cards and gaining life off each other, or you can marry your partner twice, getting two cards for every one they draw in a very lopsided and transactional relationship.

That's obviously going to fuel some fun table talk, but things can get much sillier. The really fun Lucy combo uses the card Helm of the Host. This creates a non-legendary token copy of Lucy, which immediately triggers both itself and the original Lucy card.

You can then give your opponents (or just one of them) copies of Lucy, which will trigger when they enter, letting them give more Lucys to their opponents, and so on and so on. Provided everyone says 'okiedokie', your table can keep making nonlegendary Lucys and drawing cards until they deck out. But as it's a 'may' trigger, anyone taking part in the back-and-forth can stop it at any time. When the dust settles, there'll be hundreds of Lucy tokens all over the board. Good luck working out what happens next time someone makes a token!

This is a very, very bad combo to try if you're playing super competitively, since it relies on the other players agreeing to participate. But in a casual game, it's pretty much guaranteed to go off, since this is exactly the sort of fun we play Commander for. Are you going to turn around and be the one to spoil everyone's fun?

What's more likely, however, is that two or three players will fire the Lucy triggers back and forth between each other, so that everyone except you benefits. You need to be really selective about who you hand those first copies over to. It's a mean old wasteland out there; you can't trust no one.

That's not the only broken thing Lucy can do. She can get really unpleasant with the card Silverquill Lecturer, for instance. But the helm combo can't be beat for sheer whimsy!

Check out the Wargamer Discord for a great place to share your favorite Magic combos!