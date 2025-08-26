MTG card that's a powerhouse in landfall decks doubles in price

The Magic: The Gathering card Lumra, Bellow of the Woods has seen a steady rise in value over the last month. Just before Edge of Eternities came out, this card was priced at $13, but since then it has moved up to $27, according to the price checker on MTG Goldfish.

Foils show almost exactly the same pattern, while more expensive variants have reached new heights. For instance, the borderless version with alternate art has jumped from $30 to $50.

Released in the MTG set Bloomburrow last year, Lumra is an elemental beast that can hit like a truck. It has Vigilance and Reach and gets power and toughness equal to the number of lands you control. But far more crucial is its other ability.

When Lumra enters the battlefield, you get to mill four cards, then return all lands from your graveyard to the battlefield. Essentially, this thing is a World Shaper on steroids, not quite as good at getting lands into your graveyard, but much better at getting them out again.

This is a great card for any deck centered around sacrificing lands, and (wouldn't you know it?), we just had a new MTG Commander precon with exactly that theme.

It looks like Lumra is mainly seeing play with Hearthhull, the alternate commander from the World Shaper deck (not to be confused with the World Shaper card). This spaceship is more explicitly focused on sacrificing lands, with the ability to cash lands in for card draw, and drain your opponents when you blow up your own landbase.

In this deck, Lumra will represent an enormous amount of ramp from all the lands you've stuck in your graveyard, as well as triggering any other landfall payoffs you're running, like Skittering Swarm or Omnath, Locus of Rage.

This isn't the only MTG commander causing Lumra to rise in price, however. While close to 2,000 decks Hearthhull decks running the card are logged on EDHREC, there are another 1,000 recorded Tannuk decks that are also using this creature. That's because Tannuk deals damage to each player whenever a land enters the battlefield.

While this deck might lack spells that get lands into your graveyard, it does run as many lands like Evolving Wilds as possible. These lands you can crack to fetch more lands are great batteries to power Tannuk's ability, and they ensure that any Tannuk deck will have plenty of lands in the graveyard for Lumra to bring back. When your bear hits the field, you're guaranteed to trigger a big wave of damage.

