Overlooked MTG card that boosts Tarkir commander spikes 1300%

The Fallout Magic: The Gathering card MacCready, Lamplight Mayor has seen an enormous price spike over the last week, going from just 50 cents on April 5 to $7.14 today, nine days later. That’s a 1328% increase for the regular version of the card, and it shows no sign of stopping.

The rarest variant, the extended art surge foil found only in Fallout collector boosters, has risen from an affordable $4.90 to $30.

Printed in the Hail Caesar Commander precon deck, MacCready is all about little creatures. He gives your low-power attackers the Magic: The Gathering keyword Skulk, which means they can’t be blocked by anything with more power. Meanwhile, your enemy’s large creatures get punished – you drain them for two whenever anything with more than three power swings at you. This works well alongside Caesar, Legion’s Emperor, whose deck is all about making and sacrificing small creatures and tokens.

However, it works even better with a new Tarkir Dragonstorm MTG commander, Felothar the Steadfast. This is the new Defender commander in Abzan colors, who lets creatures with Defender attack and deal damage with their toughness.

Having access to black instead of the blue color that’s more traditional for this archetype unlocks a bunch of new deck-building options, and we’ve already seen a few synergistic cards that were missing from the precon – like Tree of Perdition – go up in value.

MacCready is a fantastic pickup for this deck because – for just two mana – he essentially gives your entire board unblockable, while also making attacking you very unappealing. You only need a couple of beefy boys like Unhallowed Phalanx or Tree of Redemption to suddenly be threatening lethal damage on a player.

He’s also a great option for Betor, Kin to All, another toughness-matters commander from Tarkir Dragonstorm, which plays rather similarly to Felothar, despite being left out of the precon. Between them, these commanders have a total of 4,106 decks logged on EDHREC – not bad at all for a brand new MTG set.

Despite this popularity, Felothar and Betor are not even in the top 5 most-played Commander picks in Tarkir.