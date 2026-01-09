This MTG card is spiking in price thanks to a crushing combo with new Lorwyn commander

A Magic: The Gathering card still in Standard has almost doubled in price thanks to a snazzy combo with the new Lorwyn Eclipsed set. The monoblack legend Maha, Its Feathers Night was worth around $9 at the beginning of December 2025 but now copies are selling for as much as $17.50, and the spike shows no signs of slowing down just yet.

Released in Bloomburrow in 2024, Maha, Its Feathers Night is an Elemental Bird that turns all opposing creatures into X/1s, reducing their toughness as low as it'll go without outright killing them.

It's a fantastic inclusion alongside a new MTG commander just announced this week: The Reaper, King No More.

The Reaper Peasant can steal opposing creatures if they have -1/-1 counters on them. What this usually means is you either need to stack a bunch of -1/-1s, proliferate, use removal spells, or just wait for your opponents' guys to die in combat. But with Maha on the field you don't have to do any of that.

Maha, in fact, turns any card that grants a -1/-1 counter into immediate removal, because everything has just one toughness. A great play pattern would be to cast Maha first (let's say your commander was removed once already), then play The Reaper, targeting your enemy's best creature and nicking it right away.

And obviously, since Maha's effect is one-sided, the creature will have its original statline once it's on your side of the battlefield.

So far, of the two Lorwyn Eclipsed Commander decks, Blight Curse has had a much greater impact on the secondary market, with singles relevant to the -1/-1 counter theme ping-ponging up and down in the past couple of weeks.

This seems to follow the normal pattern - there's always one deck that's more impactful than the other - but now that both have been revealed I wouldn't be shocked if a couple of cards that are ideal for Ashling start creeping up in value.

