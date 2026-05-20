Marvel cards are finally coming to MTG Arena (but don't worry, you can still play Fleem)

Cards from Magic: The Gathering's Marvel crossover sets will be coming to MTG Arena after all. Previously, Wizards' licensing deal with Marvel prevented the comic book characters and artwork from appearing on Magic's digital client in their original form, which forced Wizards to invent a whole host of in-universe Magic characters (and commission a bunch of artwork) to represent these cards.

For MTG Spider-Man, the designers had to get very creative inventing a justification for so many 'Spider Human Hero' creatures, and while it was confusing having two versions (one digital, one physical) for each card, personally I loved this goofy scenario.

We were expecting this situation to be repeated with MTG Marvel Super Heroes, and the multiple Marvel MTG sets which are more or less confirmed to be in the works, but it looks like someone altered the deal. Now, not only are future Marvel cards appearing on the client, the Marvel Spider-Man cards from 2025 will also be released on the Arena platform.

The MTG Spider-Man cards will arrive on Arena in an update on June 16, one week before Marvel Super Heroes releases. You'll automatically get access to the Marvel version of every reskinned Through the Omenpaths card you collected, and they'll be silently added to your collection, so you don't have to click through a million reward pop-ups. As a result of this update, any Through the Omenpaths packs you've been holding onto will be automatically opened.

However, if - like me - you were a big fan of the Through the Omenpaths treatments, you're in luck: Wizards of the Coast isn't doing away with them entirely. Instead, they'll be available as card styles, which you can set as you build your deck. So you can still access your favorite not-Marvel characters from the set, like Fleem and… well, it was pretty much just Fleem people liked, right?

The only difficulty is if there's a Through the Omenpaths card you're after that you haven't collected yet. The Omenpaths pack will be replaced with Marvel Spider-Man on June 16, and you won't automatically get the Omenpaths version from new cards you open after this point. They'll still be available on the store though, as card styles you can purchase with gold or gems.

What do you think of this change: Is it wholly positive, or more of a mixed bag? Let us know your thoughts over on the Wargamer Discord.