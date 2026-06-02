The MTG Marvel set has an epic 18-card collage showing Ultron and Doom bots getting blasted

The new MTG Marvel Superheroes set features an enormous 18-card collage, the first one the TCG has had since Lord of the Rings. These alternate-art cards are found in boosters, and can be placed together to form one gigantic image.

Scene cards are pretty standard for Universes Beyond MTG sets nowadays, and the Marvel set itself has a couple more, but this bumps the scale up a notch, easily matching the grandeur of the Battle of the Pelennor Fields.

The scene features various heroes, villains, and anti-heroes battling a bunch of robots. It's a six-by-three grid, with each section being a reskinned, borderless version of a card that appears elsewhere in the Marvel set with regular art.

It was revealed during the Magic: The Gathering debut video, shared on June 2, and we also got to see several of the cards that make up the image, including Invincible Iron Man, Mjolnir, Captain Marvel, and Loki.

At first glance, I thought this scene depicted characters all fighting the forces of Ultron, but in fact it's more chaotic than that. While Ultron's robots dominate the right side of the frame, on the left side, the heroes are fighting Doctor Doom's Doombots. It also seems like there are a fair few individual brawls breaking out, with Venom fighting Black Panther on the bottom left, while Loki is battling Storm.

We can work out the full list of cards in this scene fairly easily. Going left to right, top to bottom there's:

Valkyrie or The Avenger's Tower

Spider-Man

Doctor Doom*

The Tesseract

Thor

Mjolnir, Hammer of Thor*

Scarlet Witch

Avengers Assemble!*

Captain Marvel, Earth's Protector*

Loki, God of Mischief*

Ultron or Ultron Drones

Photon, Living Light

Black Panther or Venom

Black Widow

Captain America

The Hulk

The Invincible Iron Man*

Not sure who this green guy is. Super-Adaptoid??

*Confirmed card

While the scene cards always seem pretty cool to me, I've never actually seen someone collect a full image. If you're the kind of fan chasing after these, let me know on the Wargamer Discord. Or tell me who that green villain is. It's bugging me.