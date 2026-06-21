Boosters for the MTG Marvel crossover contain some returning Secret Lair Superheroes

Neither Marvel Super Heroes nor the MTG Spider-Man set were the first time that comic book characters made their way into Magic: the Gathering. Back in November 2024, there was a Marvel Secret Lair superdrop containing mechanically unique cards for Captain America, Wolverine, Iron Man, Storm, and Black Panther. This superdrop sold out effectively immediately, making acquiring copies of the Marvel characters inside incredibly difficult. Fortunately, for any comic book completionists, these cards have been reprinted on the bonus sheet in the new Marvel Super Heroes set.

Cards on the Marvel Source Material bonus sheet appear in one out of every 24 Marvel Super Heroes play boosters, and in every Marvel Super Heroes collector booster. Most of them are reprints of in-universe Magic: the Gathering cards with artwork taken directly from panels in Marvel Comic books. Five of them are a bit different, though.

The cards Black Panther, Wakandan King, Storm, Force of Nature, Iron Man, Titan of Industry, Wolverine, Best There Is, and Captain America, First Avenger are on this bonus sheet. They're also the rare MTG cards that were part of the 2024 superdrop, but now with new artwork pulled straight from the comics.

The five cards seem specifically designed to serve as commanders, particularly because they aren't legal in Standard, Pioneer, or Modern. Wargamer published a full article analyzing the cards when they were initially revealed.

To quickly summarize: Captain America "throws" high mana value equipment to deal bursts of damage to multiple targets. Storm, true to her name, utilizes the storm mechanic to duplicate powerful spells. Black Panther transfers +1/+1 counters from lands onto creatures, gaining life and draw cards as he does so. Iron Man sacrifices artifacts in order to tutor more expensive cards out of the deck, and Wolverine is a combat focused commander capable of regenerating and doubling the damage he deals.

Are you looking to slide any of these five into your Command Zone, or have you seen enough superheroes at your table? Tell us your thoughts on Marvel in the Wargamer Discord server.