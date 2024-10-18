MTG: Wolverine, Iron Man, and Storm revealed for Marvel crossover

A bunch of Marvel-themed Magic: The Gathering Secret Lairs were unveiled at a New York Comic Con panel on October 18. There are five Secret Lairs in total, each one based around a particular hero. Each contains five cards: a couple of thematic reprints, one or two renamed spells and – most interesting of all – a unique legendary creature depicting the character.

Releasing on November 4, 2025, there’s an MTG Secret Lair for Storm, Iron Man, Black Panther, Captain America, and Wolverine. These collections of premium cards follow a trend Wizards of the Coast has been keeping up in recent months. Each has one legendary creature, and then several cards that would work nicely in their respective decks.

Starting with the first Avenger, Captain America is (of course) red, white, and blue and his abilities are based around chucking his shield. His throw effect lets you unequip equipment to deal damage to multiple enemies. Then after he bounces his shield around, you can reequip it with Catch, which automatically triggers at the start of combat.

It’s a neat pair of thematic abilities, but it’s going to be pretty hilarious seeing Captain America cutting a swathe on the battlefield by launching Embercleave or Excalibur at foes. He can do this all day.

The rest of the lair has a few decent cards, with Sigarda’s Aid, Sword of War and Peace, and Flawless Maneuver all around $10.

Next we have Storm, who’s in red, green, and blue – which not coincidentally are the three colors with the most Storm cards. On the battlefield, this powerful X-men member has flying and vigilance, and if you land a hit with her you give your next instant or sorcery the Storm MTG keyword.

Amusingly, Storm’s drop has cards that are a natural fit for a Storm deck, like Jeskai’s Will and Manamorphose. And then there’s a reprint of an ancient ($50!) land destruction spell, Ice Storm. Which can only be there because Wizards is suggesting you give it Storm, and upset your whole playgroup by blowing up their lands.

Third up it’s Wolverine, a Gruul creature that’s hard to put down, thanks to his regenerate activated ability. He has the powerful effect of dealing double damage, making him a strong Tron contender able to get kills with Commander damage.

Wolvy starts out pretty small, as just a 2/2, but he gains +1/+1 counters from dealing damage to creatures, and paired with other buff spells, it won’t take long before he’s causing some serious hurt.

The highlight of this drop, which sure enough contains some of the aforementioned buff spells, is an Ozolith reprint. Whether you like it being restyled as the ‘Adamantium Bonding Chamber’ or not, players are bound to be pleased to see this one remade, as the card’s gotten seriously expensive, going for at least $35.

Iron Man’s card is blue/red, the color combination most befitting a genius inventor. He creates treasures, and lets you sacrifice artifacts to fetch up other artifacts that cost one more. As a result, his drop includes one mana artifacts, including an Arc Reactor Sol Ring (which we bet is going to become more expensive than you’d think) and a Commander’s Plate.

Finally we have Black Panther, Wakandan King. Like all the best cats and people, he’s in green/white, with a go-wide, +1/+1 counter theme. Whenever a creature enters the battlefield under Black Panther’s control, he gets to put a counter on a land. Then you can use the ‘mine vibranium’ ability to put all those counters onto a creature (be it Black Panther himself or a tiny token), gain a bunch of life, and draw a card.

To be honest, this creature feels like less of a flavor win than most of the others, but the drop is still pretty good, with some staples like Primal Vigor and Heroic Intervention.

This superdrop launches on November 4 next year. We can’t help wondering if that’s when the main Marvel set, now revealed to be Spiderman themed, is coming.

For now, you can check out our MTG release schedule guide to see the MTG sets we do know are coming out.