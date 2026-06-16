The 7 biggest chase cards in MTG Marvel Super Heroes

With the release of Magic: The Gathering Marvel Super Heroes coming up on June 23, and prerelease events cracking on this weekend, it's almost time to start tearing open packs. And since half the fun is cooing over your and your pals' valuable pulls, you need to know the most expensive Magic cards in this set.

As usual with any modern MTG set, there are umpteen different versions to complicate everything. In play boosters alone, we have 38 possible scene cards which make up six different collages, plus the snazzy borderless logo cards. Collector boosters add classic comic cards to the mix and special unique treatments for the infinity stone.

We're ignoring all of that guff, though, and just focusing on the most straightforward, plain and simple versions of the Marvel cards available as we answer the question: what do fans value highly from this set right now? Be aware that this can only be a rough guideline so early on - once the set's out worldwide and we all get a chance to play with these cards, things can shift quite dramatically.

7. Reanimate

The bonus sheet for Marvel Super Heroes is full of classic cards sporting classic comic artwork, like this Reanimate featuring Peter Parker crawling out of his own grave. Reanimate is widely regarded as the best reanimation spell Magic has ever printed, and that hasn't changed in close to three decades. It's had plenty of reprints, but the cheapest version of this card is worth $8 right now, and we certainly don't expect this card to be worth any less.

6. Don't Move

Don't Move is such a fun take on a board wipe. It doesn't hit everything, but it does disproportionately hit your enemies, and lock down attackers, mana dorks, and most creature-based combos for a full turn cycle after you play it.

This card is admittedly somewhat niche, but it's pricey because it only exists in Universes Beyond. Don't Move was part of the Jurassic Park collection that came in the Lost Caverns of Ixalan set and collector boosters, meaning not many copies are available.

Right now, Don't Move is mainly seen in dinosaur decks - for the flavor. I wonder if it'll be a popular one to slot into the new Black Panther precon too.

5. King T'Challa / Black Panther, Hope Enduring

And now we come to our first non reprint, with another Black Panther card that has the potential to be pricey. For starters, the front side of this card is a take on Faerie Mastermind that can trigger off your own card draw. It costs one more mana, but since Faerie M isn't legal in Standard, I'll take it - and of course this is a great effect to get in the Command Zone.

The six mana side of this DFC is a double striker that draws cards and is totally immune to damage. It's pretty darn neat, and feels very super hero, but it's the alter ego I care about most here.

4. Jennifer Walters / Sensational She-Hulk

Like our last entry, She-Hulk is doing something flashy, but it's simply the two mana stax effect that puts this card on our radar. It's at least a consideration as an alternative to the $20 Tarkir card, Voice of Victory, especially if you can get any mileage at all out of her greener, meaner side.

3. Opposition Agent

Like most cards on the EDH gamechangers list, Opposition Agent is powerful and pricey, and it doesn't help that it's only been printed in the premium Commander Legends product before this. Opposition Agent is a stax piece that's played in competitive Commander, thanks to its ability not just to shut down library searching at instant speed, but to generate value for its controller in the process.

2. Parallel Lives

The ultimate card for any token deck, Parallel Lives would have to be printed into the ground for it to lose value, so putting it at Mythic Rare on the Marvel bonus sheet is certainly not going to move the needle. This is close to a $40 card, though whether the Spiderverse treatment will help or hurt the price tag remains to be seen.

1. The Mind Stone

Finally, we have the set's ultimate chase card, and you don't have to open the unique textless version to have bagged yourself a prize. If money were no object, this indestructible mana rock would belong in every single white EDH deck, probably to the end of time. Its infinite ability isn't quite as strong as the Soul Stone, but turning into a white version of Thassa, Deep Dwelling is still an incredibly large cherry on top.