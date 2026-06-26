These MTG Marvel Super Heroes Jumpstart Mythics are selling for $60 or more - for now

It is a truth universally acknowledged that no MTG set can escape the pre-release hype. This is especially true for Marvel Super Heroes, where certain mythic rare cards from the set's Jumpstart products are fetching over $60 each on the secondary market. For those following along at home, the set only just came out today, June 26. However, with the pre-release events now in the rearview mirror, local game stores have been selling cards since June 19.

Three jumpstart Mythics distinguish themselves from the pack: Doctor Doom, Unrivalled, Loki, Lord of Misrule, and Ultron the Anihilator. According to MTGGoldfish, Loki is going for $66.47 (£50), Ultron for $62.34 (£47), and Doctor Doom for a whopping $82.85 (£63). These mythics are flavorful and powerful, and may well find themselves headlining some of the best Commander decks of the future.

However, now that Marvel Super Heroes has launched in earnest, we'll likely see these prices drop, at least a little. This is because, in the post-pre-release period, supplies of the new set were limited, driving up prices. However, given the powerful, flavorful nature of these cards, it is also likely that they'll continue to fetch significant sums on the secondary market, even after prices stabilize.

Doctor Doom Unrivaled is, perhaps, my favorite of the three. I have a soft spot for self-milling as a win condition, and Doctor Doom lets you do just that. He's also a reliable engine for card draw, vital for long, drawn-out games of Commander.

Loki, Lord of Misrule, embodies the trickster god perfectly. For a single blue, you can tap Loki to make every single creature you control a copy of another creature you control. This is flavorful, cheeky, and could lead to some bonkers outcomes for your board.

Last, we have Ultron the Annihilator. This snarky, evil robot cares about artefacts going to the graveyard. Whenever an artefact goes from the battlefield (or anywhere other than the battlefield) to your graveyard, each opponent loses one life. It's death by a thousand robo-cuts.

Each of these would make for an excellent Commander. Fingers crossed that prices stabilize as supply increases to meet demand.

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