July's biggest MTG tournament will feature a "Marvel-themed immersive experience"

Every year, MTG players from across the world come together to get in some games and compete for the chance to qualify for the Pro Tour at a variety of different Magic Cons. This year, MagicCon: Amsterdam, which is running from July 17th-19th, features not only the opportunity to play some Magic, but also what Wizards of the Coast are describing as a "Marvel-themed immersive experience".

This, unusual event is advertised in a recent article listing all of the different Marvel themed promos that will be distributed through the summer of 2026. Players at MagicCon: Amsterdam will be able to "explore a Marvel-themed immersive experience, solve interactive puzzle activations, and receive a Loki, God of Mischief promo card with artwork by Eric Deschamps".

Loki, God of Mischief is currently worth less than $5, but some convention promos have become expensive MTG cards in the past. There's no guarantee of that here, of course, and Loki doesn't quite have the audacious charisma of Aerith bursting in with a steel chair. If you're planning on attending this event, it's probably best to do so with the intention of enjoying yourself, rather than simply as a means to acquire a card.

But what does this "immersive experience" actually involve, and what in the nine realms are "interactive puzzle activations"? There's one more small clue offered by the official website for MagicCon: Amsterdam which lists the immersive experience as part of Arcades's Arcade. At MagicCon Vegas, this elder dragon themed entertainment area featured a selection of pinball machines, arcade booths, and a mini golf course. So the Loki promo is likely earned by completing an arcade based activity like one of these.

Have you ever been to a MagicCon, or do you prefer to keep it local with your personal playgroup? Share your stories over in the Wargamer Discord server.