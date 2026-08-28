Reality Fracture turns MTG's favorite serial killer into a paramedic

MTG's head designer has shared a long list of teasers for the upcoming Magic: The Gathering set Reality Fracture. Nothing new there, Mark Rosewater always does that. But this one is particularly interesting and worth diving into, because of the nature of the next release.

Reality Fracture, after all, is filled with alternate universe takes on current MTG characters and cards that turn existing designs on their head. Therefore, we can learn a lot more than normal about what's coming to the set by sifting through the Blogatog blogpost.

For instance, Reality Fracture takes place on Hexhaven - a mirrorverse version of Strixhaven - and it seems the Elder Dragons leading each college have been replaced with another big flying monster: Elder Sphinxes.

And hilariously, it looks like Massacre Girl is now named Rescue Girl, and she's a 'First Responder'. I'm kind of hoping her appearance is otherwise unchanged, and this is a paramedic covered in knives.

While we're looking at legendary creature types, here's a few more we can unmask.

Homunculus Scout: A Fblthp who's really good at finding his way

Werewolf Noble: Probably Tovolar, suggesting werewolves now rule Innistrad instead of vampires

Mouse Warlock: A Mabel turned witchy

The teased card names also show us Lyra Dawnbringer is with Tolaria now and Tomik is with Izzet. The backstabbing bastard Winter is now a 'Team Player' and, oh no, Yoshimaru doesn't have an owner. He's a 'Scrappy Stray'. Be right back, I have to go sob.

Other notable hints include Loyal Tutor, likely a white version of one of the best tutor cards in the game, and Omnipresence, perhaps a green version of Omniscience? Speaking of tutors, Curse-Marred Demon is obviously a new take on Rune-Scarred Demon, while we can expect Seasoned Pyromancer to create blue elemental tokens.

Finally, the rules text section suggests a red version of Divine Visitation (one of my favorite MTG cards) that makes dragons!