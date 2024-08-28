Banned MTG card has a sequel in Duskmourn

The banned MTG card The Meathook Massacre is getting a sequel, according to lead designer Mark Rosewater. Writing to his blog on Monday, Rosewater teases details about the upcoming set Duskmourn, including a card named ‘Meathook Massacre II’.

The article provides a mixture of spoilers and cryptic clues for the horror-movie inspired Magic the Gathering set, which will be available from September 27. All we have for ‘Meathook Massacre II’ is the name, alongside other teased cards including the puntastic “Orphans of the Wheat” and genre-appropriate “Split Up”.

You can find the rest of Rosewater’s cryptic hints over on his blog, Blogatog.

The Meathook Massacre was printed in the MTG set Innistrad: Midnight Hunt, September 2021. Costing two black and x generic mana, it’s a legendary enchantment that gives all creatures -X/-X when it enters the battlefield. In addition, whenever a creature you control dies, your opponent loses one life: whenever a creature an opponent control dies, you gain one life.

It’s a hugely flexible removal piece that can cheaply wipe the board of X/1s, take out any target provided you have the mana to spend, gets around invulnerability, pings your opponent, and gains you life. There simply wasn’t a black deck that it didn’t work for. Its reign of terror ended in October 2022, when it was added to the MTG banlist for standard.

We can only speculate what Meatsafe Massacre II will be like when Duskmourn arrives on the MTG release schedule. B-movie horror sequels promise “More gore, more screams, more thrills!” than the original: so perhaps you’ll pay two black and two times x generic mana to get the same mass shrink effect, but with double the life drain effect.

