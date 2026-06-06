Do MTG Marvel's missing heroes hint at an upcoming Midnight Suns set?

The new MTG Marvel Super Heroes set isn't Magic: the Gathering's first crossover with the colossal comics corporation (that would be the Spider-Man expansion from last year), nor is it going to be our last. It's suspected that we may have as many as six Marvel crossovers waiting in the wings. Digging through the new Marvel cards that were revealed this week, online sleuths think they may have pieced together what's coming next... A Midnight Suns set.

The Midnight Suns (initially known as the Midnight Sons) are a supernatural team of Marvel superheroes, many of whom have seemingly sinister powers that they use for noble ends. Notable, current and former, members of the Midnight Suns include the vampiric vampire hunter Blade, the skeletal cyclist Ghost Rider, and the surgeon turned sorcerer Doctor Strange.

No Midnight Suns set is currently on the MTG release schedule, and there's been no official confirmation from Wizards of the Coast that one is planned. Nevertheless, the absence of these key characters, alongside other Midnight Suns alumni like Moon Knight and Magik has the community speculating wildly.

Across Facebook, Reddit, Bluesky, and other social media sites, theories abound about an upcoming Midnight Suns set, largely based on the absence of these significant superheroes. They certainly wouldn't have picked Benedict Cumberbatch to play Doctor Strange in the MCU if he wasn't important.

Fortunately, we already have a card for the most important member of the Midnight Suns, since Morbius, the Living Vampire was printed back in 2025.

Personally, since we're going to get more Marvel crossover I'd like to head off into the cosmos and see what the Guardians of the Galaxy are getting up to. What's your take? Do you want to see what the X-Men are doing? Explore an entirely different aspect of the Marvel universe? Or would you rather the crossovers stop here? Let us know in the Wargamer Discord.