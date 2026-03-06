Old MTG card spikes 430% now this Lorwyn creature type is finally playable in EDH

The MTG card Militia's Pride has seen a pretty significant price spike, with copies now selling for $9 each, a 430% rise on the mere $1.70 they cost before Lorwyn Eclipsed came out. It shouldn't be surprising that Lorwyn's the driver behind this change - this is a Kithkin tribal card after all - but it's unusual that the card has continued to grow in value more than a month after that MTG set's release. In fact, MTG Goldfish's price tracker shows a particularly large jump in the last week.

Militia's Pride is a tribal/kindred enchantment from Lorwyn that lets you spend white mana to make attacking Kithkin Soldier tokens. The reason it's gotten more expensive is that there's now a reason to play this card in EDH, with the game's first Kithkin commander, whereas before there really wasn't.

When I say 'first Kithkin commander' I mean the first MTG commander that cares about Kithkin as a creature type. We've had legendary Kithkin before, but Brigid, Clachan's Heart literally makes Kithkin tokens, making Militia's Pride a pretty good fit.

Prior to Lorwyn Eclipsed, if you wanted to find a home for this card, you'd have to try and force Kithkin tribal with a commander like Gaddock Teeg. I suppose it could go into a Soldiers deck too, but you have a lot more options with Soldiers, so this would rarely make the cut.

Brigid, Clachan's Heart naturally suits a go-wide deck featuring Kithkin. The white side of this card makes tokens, and the green side makes mana, depending on how many creatures you control.

Actually, you could argue that while Brigid, Doun's Mind works well with this enchantment, the Clachan's Heart side isn't great synergy. Militia's Pride only triggers off non-token creatures, and Brigid doesn't have the stats to attack into most board states.

But the point is really that with Lorwyn Eclipsed, Kithkin tribal is finally a viable option, and it never was before. There's now a sensible commander you can choose, and the set included loads of other Kithkin cards too, since the creature type was a major draft theme.