This MTG card has tanked the last two years, but its price just tripled

The Magic: The Gathering artifact card Mirror Gallery has seen a significant price increase, going up from $4.90 on April 1 to $14.95 today. This 205% spike puts the card at its highest level since mid-2022.

Once valued at as much as $40, Mirror Gallery has been sinking in price for several years before this point, its decline hastened by the arrival of a superior version, Mirror Box, in the MTG set Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty in early 2023.

Mirror Gallery, a five mana artifact from Betrayers of Kamigawa, has a very simple effect. It stops ‘the legend rule’ which prevents you having multiple copies of the same legendary permanent on the field, from functioning. By comparison, Mirror Box is two CMC cheaper, does the exact same thing, and gives a load of buffs to your legendary creatures and copies of creatures.

Despite this, Mirror Box, simply because it’s a newer card with more copies in circulation, is half the price of Mirror Gallery.

I’m several paragraphs in and have yet to mention why this price spike took place, but that’s because it’s the same reason for pretty much every price spike in the last two weeks. April 1, when this card’s upsurge began, was the day when the Deadpool Secret Lair was unveiled.

A powerful way to make the most of Deadpool, Trading Card’s ability-stealing effect is to make copies of the card. However, if you don’t want to immediately lose those copies to the legend rule, you either have to make copies that aren’t legendary or shut off the rule altogether.

But why would you want Mirror Gallery for your Deadpool deck when you could have Mirror Box? Well, you wouldn’t, but most decks with Deadpool as their MTG commander are going to want both.

This past fortnight, we’ve seen tons of red copy cards surge in price as fans look for suitable upgrades for a Deadpool deck. However, most of these cards, like The Master Multiplied, Determined Iteration, and Orthion Hero of Lavabrink, have already hit their peak and started to trend back down in price.

