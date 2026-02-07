MTG movie is still "very much happening" claims director

There's going to be a Magic: the Gathering movie!… Eventually. We've still not seen any sign of The Netflix series, which was announced back in 2019, but maybe the spell slinging card game will have more luck on the big screen than on the small. In a recent interview, director Matt Johnson, who is known for Blackberry and Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie (yes, that is the film's real name), assured MTG fans that he's hard at work on the project.

In an interview with MovieWeb, published earlier this week, Johnson stated: "I'm still in the middle of it, that's very much happening."

He went on to clarify, "It's the biggest project I've ever been a part of in my life, and I'm amazed it's happening. As of today, as of this conversation, it's very much full speed ahead."

The Magic: the Gathering movie was announced last year. The film is planned to be live action, unlike the animated Netflix series. Hasbro will be partnering with Legendary Entertainment to produce it. Legendary previously brought us both Warcraft and A Minecraft Movie, chicken jockeys and all.

It's not currently known which parts of Magic's story the film will adapt. It could be anything from the Brothers' War to one of the two Phyrexian Invasions, to that time Jace got his memory wiped and became a dinosaur battling pirate on the plane of Ixalan.

If you had to chose, which MTG story arc would you want to see on the silver screen? Give us your takes on the most cinematic Magic: the Gathering moments on the Wargamer Discord.

We don't currently know when the Magic: the Gathering movie will come out. Fortunately, though, we have a schedule available showing the release date of every upcoming MTG set in 2026.