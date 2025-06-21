MTG Avatar The Last Airbender's Aang card is a badass four-colour commander

The first preview card for Magic: The Gathering's upcoming Avatar: The Last Airbender set has been released. Avatar Aang, beloved protagonist of the first Avatar TV series, has received the full-on Magic: The Gathering treatment with a double-faced card of his own, complete with gorgeous art and some emotionally charged flavour text to boot.

For those not in the know, the MTG Avatar: The Last Airbender set is based on a beloved collection of TV shows, graphic novels and books set in a vibrant fantasy world inspired by pan-Asian mythology. The first series follows Aang, a destined hero who has been chosen to wield the powers of all four elements and save the world from a tyrannical dictator.

This is firmly reflected in Aang's status as a four-color commander. While we don't exactly know what the new firebending, waterbending, earthbending or airbending mechanics do exactly, it's safe to say that these will be tailored around four of MTG's five iconic colours. Perhaps they'll trigger when you cast spells of that particular colour. Regardless of the specifics, it appears that multi-colour strategies will be rewarded in the upcoming set, maybe even netting Aang a spot on our list of the best MTG commanders.

Do enough bending on a given turn, and Aang will transform, offering a massive discount on multi-color spells. Every upkeep, you can bring Aang out of his transformed state, too, netting you four +1/+1 counters, four life, four cards and four damage to each opponent. That 'each' will do a lot of work in multiplayer commander games.

We can expect more news surrounding the Avatar: The Last Airbender Magic: The Gathering set on August 12, where we'll see reveals for the mechanics and products on offer. We will almost certainly see some Avatar Commander decks revealed, too; perhaps they'll join our list of the best MTG Commander precons.

Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender will release worldwide on November 21.

If you're excited about the upcoming set, why not find some like-minded TCG-enjoyers on the Wargamer Discord?