New MTG card that’s great for token decks spikes 400%

A brand new MTG card has seen a 388% price rise, as Commander players snap up copies for their token-filled decks. Caretaker’s Talent was valued at just $1.60 on MTG Goldfish when Bloomburrow came out. This is a rare case of a card’s projected value being too low instead of too high, as in just a week it’s risen to $7.80.

It’s not hard to see why people are a fan of this class enchantment card from the latest MTG set. It’s both versatile and powerful, with three strong abilities which – put together – make it a perfect fit for any token deck that’s running white (i.e. most token decks).

When it first comes in, Caretaker’s Talent does a decent impression of Bennie Bracks, Zoologist (though it only activates on your turn), providing a handy source of white card draw. Then it gives you a one time use of Wake the Reflections, letting you copy any token you control. After that, you get a powerful anthem that turns even the tiniest tokens into a legitimate threat.

Caretaker’s Talent isn’t seeing play in Standard, so it seems Magic: The Gathering players are purely buying it for EDH (or perhaps speccing on the card after Innkeeper’s Talent went way up in price).

Going by EDHREC, it seems fans are mainly using Caretaker’s Talent alongside new Bloomburrow MTG commanders like Baylen the Haymaker and Finneas. Presumably for these players, the bunny artwork is part of the attraction. However, the card is also seeing play in a broad swathe of Orzhov, Naya, and Selesnya decks, and we’d be surprised if that didn’t continue going forwards.

MTG Bloomburrow is looking like a very successful set, so it’s probable that a lot of its expensive cards won’t stay pricey forever, as more packs are opened and the hype around animal creature types dies down. The class cards each only have one printing, however, with no alternate versions available, so it’s more likely that the good ones will hold some value.

