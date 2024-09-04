Legendary lizard MTG card spikes in price by 425%

The lizard outlaw MTG card Laughing Jasper Flint is shifting upwards in value. If you’re lucky enough to own a copy of the extended frame version of this card, we’re happy to inform you that it’s spiked by a whopping 425%, jumping from $3.60 last week to $18.90 today. Regular copies are much cheaper, but they, like all variants, are also on the rise. Having been priced at 50 cents since Thunder Junction, they’re now going for around $4.60 a copy.

We’d probably just pick up the foil prerelease copies, which are still just above $2, if we were buying the card, but if you’re looking to sell some Laughing Jasper Flints, now is probably a good time to do so.

Laughing Jasper Flint is a rare card from the MTG set Outlaws of Thunder Junction. It’s seen some play in Commander, and makes for a pretty fun commander itself, thanks to its card stealing ability. You can even make it into a roundabout mill deck with a little work. But, until Bloomburrow came out, Laughing Jasper Flint didn’t have a place in other, Constructed formats.

However, with the arrival of Bloomburrow, Rakdos Lizards has emerged as one of the best MTG Arena decks of the new Standard rotation. That critter-filled set brought in a bunch of low-cost lizards who can ping an opponent to death and benefit off that life loss.

Jasper Flint works in this deck because he’s a lizard that triggers other cards like Gev, Scaled Scorch and Hired Claw. And because all the Bloomburrow lizards are outlaws (warlocks, mercenaries, and assassins abound) this legendary creature’s card stealing ability becomes way stronger. You’ll easily be able to exile three or four cards with him and choose just the right one to nick.

